iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after buying an additional 462,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

