Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 762,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

