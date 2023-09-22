Drive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 233.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 177,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

