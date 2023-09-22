Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 117 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $177.00 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

