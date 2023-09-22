Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHW stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

