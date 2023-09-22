Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 735 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $555.08 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $553.14 and a 200 day moving average of $521.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

