Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $205,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 252.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

UNP stock opened at $211.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.51. The stock has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

