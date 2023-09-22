Reliant Investment Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of COST opened at $555.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $553.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

