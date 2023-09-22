Lam Group Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lam Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 5.8% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after buying an additional 128,972 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

