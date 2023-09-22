PineStone Asset Management Inc. Has $45.33 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,504 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.2% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $45,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $210.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.98. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.90.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

