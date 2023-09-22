Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,517 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,495,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,452,000 after purchasing an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.