Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $227.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.51, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

