Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $672,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BIV opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

