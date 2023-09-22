Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

STWD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 559,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,342. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.02.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

About Starwood Property Trust



Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

