Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.35. 122,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,521. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.14.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

