Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.65. 937,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,877. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

