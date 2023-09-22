General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.32.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.48 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.