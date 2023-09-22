Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $49,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.