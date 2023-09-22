The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

