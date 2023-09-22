Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

GLD stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.74. 556,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.