Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,107 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

