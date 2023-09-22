Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

