Financial Connections Group Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $201.29 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $194.05 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

