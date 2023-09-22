Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Makes New $15.31 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 311,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,000. Schlumberger makes up approximately 5.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 56.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

