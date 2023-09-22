Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

LYB opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

