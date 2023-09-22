Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.09. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $435.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

