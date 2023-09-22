Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 0.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

BA stock opened at $199.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.80 and a 200-day moving average of $212.90. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

