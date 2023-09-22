CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $555.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $553.14 and its 200 day moving average is $521.36.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

