Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 504 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,764 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.11 and a 200 day moving average of $447.20. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.15.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

