Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,181 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. 1,092,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,305. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

