LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $39,043,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4,123.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after acquiring an additional 60,327 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $249.62 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $283.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.20. The company has a market cap of $184.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

