First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 98 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.22.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $261.75 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

