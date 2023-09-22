Xponance Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.7 %

NOC opened at $437.18 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $416.71 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.07.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

