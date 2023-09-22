880 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $256.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

