RJA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 170,581 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RJA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 170,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.7% of RJA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,547.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,638 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $88.19. 7,502,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,536,287. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $226.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

