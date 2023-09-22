Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Applied Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. 1,444,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,866,426. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

