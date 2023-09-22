Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,512,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $788,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMO traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.47. 101,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,915. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $539.56 and a 200 day moving average of $540.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.