Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 406,316.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.45.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE EOG opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

