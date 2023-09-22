Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 18,417 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 221.6% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

