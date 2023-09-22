Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 4.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after buying an additional 303,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,068,000 after buying an additional 102,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Linde by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after buying an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $372.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.90. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

