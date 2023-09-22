First Financial Corp IN Sells 764 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $199.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.80 and its 200 day moving average is $212.90. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

