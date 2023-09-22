Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

WMT stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.09. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $90,102,634.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,117,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.