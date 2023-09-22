Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $30.63 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,313 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.21% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $30,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.