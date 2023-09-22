FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 284.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.2% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $25,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $426.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.46.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.18.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

