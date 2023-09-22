Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $178.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

