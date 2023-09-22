Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE GS opened at $330.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.14 and its 200 day moving average is $330.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

