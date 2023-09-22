The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,050.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $368,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 1.2 %

BA opened at $199.96 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

