CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.