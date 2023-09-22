CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.09. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $435.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $90,102,634.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,117,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,025,025,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,025,025,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

