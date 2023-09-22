The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $57.71. 2,052,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,112,767. The company has a market cap of $249.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

